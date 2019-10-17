Charleston County libraries have banned almost 50 people over last 5 years

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A review of Charleston County Public Library records show that 49 people have been banned from county libraries since 2014 for a variety of reasons.
Twenty of those incidents happened at Main Library in downtown Charleston, the most of any of the county’s branches. Cooper River Memorial Library in North Charleston came in second with 10 incidents. Three of them were for people exposing their genitals on the property or inside the library.
The Otranto Road Regional Library in North Charleston and the John L. Dary Library in downtown Charleston both had six people banned over the last five years.
The Cynthia Graham Hurd St. Andrews Library in West Ashley had four people banned. Wando Mount Pleasant Library, James Island Library, and Johns Island Regional Library each had one person banned.
“Threatening behavior toward another person” is the top reason people have been ordered not to return. There were 15 reported incidents of that. In July 2018, a person reportedly threatened to kill a branch manager at Cooper River. Two months later at Main, another person reportedly threatened to “shoot everyone at the library," according to library records.
Four people have been banned for intoxication. In one of those incidents at Main Library, a person reportedly struck a security guard in the face.
One person was also banned in May 2016 at Main Library after slashing the tires of another patron’s car. One year later, in November 2017, on Johns Island, library officials claim another person was caught defacing a Bible.
The maximum penalty a banned person can face is a year. All banishments are given while police are present and folks do have the opportunity to appeal.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.