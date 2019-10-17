Deputies charge man with murder of woman found near Charleston Co. roadway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry deputies have arrested a man and charged him with the killing of a woman whose body was found near a roadway in Hollywood.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Javon Lamar Murray on Wednesday afternoon. He was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
According to investigators, it’s believed Murray shot the woman during a robbery.
Murray’s arrest stems from an investigation on the morning of Aug. 9 when deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of Church Flats Road near Oyster Creek.
When deputies arrived they observed several spent shell casings near the vehicle, and across the roadway from the vehicle they found the body of a woman on the shoulder of the road near some bushes. Investigators on the scene reported that the woman had an apparent gunshot wound.
CCSO officials said detectives determined that a phone located in the victim’s vehicle at the crime scene belonged to Murray.
“Just prior to the incident, Murray communicated with the victim via Facebook Messenger,” the sheriff’s office said."Detectives suspect that the motive was robbery. Detectives believe that he shot the victim."
