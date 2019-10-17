Deputies investigate allegation of assault on juvenile at Joint Base Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a claim that an adult assaulted on the base.
Deputies responded to the base at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the request of Joint Base Charleston security forces about a report of juveniles possibly burglarizing a home on base, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.
The responding deputy later drove a juvenile home with no charges filed, Antonio said.
Deputies have since been notified that an adult was accused of assaulting the juvenile before deputies arrived on the scene. Deputies have not released any details on the identity of the juvenile or the adult.
Antonio said the sheriff’s office is reviewing their investigation and working to learn more about the alleged assault.
The agency will release more information as their investigation continues.
