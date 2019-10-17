Developing system in gulf could create soggy Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could develop into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Nestor in time to douse South Carolina by the weekend.
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the developing system could bring clouds rolling in Saturday with rain following quickly.
Forecast models suggest up to four inches of rain could be possible Saturday and into Sunday, with the heaviest rainfall expected late Saturday night and overnight.
Damaging winds should not be an issue with the system, he said.
The rain is expected to move out Sunday morning.
The National Hurricane Center says the system has an 80 percent chance of developing into at least a tropical depression by Saturday.
An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Thursday afternoon if necessary, hurricane center officials said.
