Dorchester County man gets 5 years for child pornography

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County man has been sentenced to five years in prison for child pornography.
Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Daniel F. Agold pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.
Authorities say that in July of 2017, Agold’s ex-girlfriend made a complaint to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office that she had found files containing child pornography while looking through Agold’s Yahoo email account.
“For further investigation, the matter was referred to Detective Dwayne Peters, who is a member of the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force,” SCAG officials said."Detective Peters then obtained a search warrant for the content associated with Agold’s Yahoo email address."
A report states that Yahoo sent the data to Det. Peters and Det. Peters discovered several emails with attachments that contained images of child pornography.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, the records also indicated that Agold had emailed himself numerous images containing child pornography.
“This conviction was made possible because a concerned citizen did exactly what we urge people to do: she saw something and reported it,” Attorney General Wilson said. “Child pornographers exploit children and use secrecy to spread their crime, so when good citizens find out about it and report it, it helps us put those criminals behind bars.”
This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General David Collier.
