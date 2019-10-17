New park could replace old Subway restaurant on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Town officials on James Island have been working to create more green spaces on the island. The latest project, a new park, would replace the vacant Subway restaurant at the corner of Camp and Folly Road.
The plan for the park is to get rid of the old Subway building, add in multi-use paths, a bus shelter, and more parking spots.
The town believes that a bus shelter at this location will make it more convenient for residents and visitors to park and ride the bus to work or to attractions on James Island and near Folly Beach.
In order to create these extra spaces, the town will have to pay $100,000 to Corkeys Outdoor Power, the neighboring business, to obtain a small easement.
Since the intersection of Folly and Camp road is pretty busy, the proposal suggests that walking and biking options would be separated from the busy traffic and new crosswalks will be installed.
The Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the town Hall on Dills Bluff Road.
