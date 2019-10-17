Police looking for leads in 2018 Lowcountry shooting that left teen dead

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro police hope somebody out there knows something about a deadly shooting in March 2018 which can lead to the arrest of a suspect.
18-year-old Erica Caldwell, a senior at Colleton County High School at the time, was the victim in the shooting.
No arrests have been made and investigators are still seeking information in an attempt to bring peace and comfort to her family.
At 9:21 p.m. on March, 29, 2018, officers from the Walterboro Police Department responded to 426 Savage Street in reference to a shooting that just happened.
According to CrimeStoppers,"An unknown black male, slender build wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans, walked by the yard and opened fire into the crowd,"
Three people were hit by gunfire including Caldwell who died as a result of her injuries.
Caldwell’s mother has previously pleaded with the public hoping justice will be served.
“I hope that someone who maybe knows just even the smallest detail that they may not even think is significant would just come forward or tell someone, and that maybe we can get this person off the streets so it doesn’t happen to someone else,” she said.
