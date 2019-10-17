SC man charged in woman’s death after fight at family gathering

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight at a large family gathering in Columbia led to the death of a 33-year-old woman and the arrest of a man.
Police said they were called Saturday, Oct. 12 to a fight happening on Sharpe Road, off Wilson Boulevard near I-20.
When deputies got there, they said they found 32-year-old Clinton Thomas trying to put an unresponsive woman into a car to take her to the hospital.
Witnesses told police a fight broke out at the gathering between the 33-year-old woman and another woman.
That’s when deputies said Thomas got involved, pushing his way through the crowd to get to the fight.
Thomas then shoved the 33-year-old woman, knocking her down, police said. The woman’s head hit a concrete block.
Deputies started first aid and called an ambulance to rush the victim to the hospital.
She fought for her life for several days, but died in the hospital on Oct. 16.
Police arrested Thomas the next day and charged him with involuntary manslaughter. He’s being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Officials have not yet shared the victim’s name or said how she may be related to Thomas.
