SC to receive more than $4M in Johnson & Johnson settlement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will receive just more than $4 million as part of a settlement with Johnson & Johnson over deceptive marketing for transvaginal mesh devices.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the investigation found the companies violated state consumer protection laws and misrepresented the safety and effectiveness of the devices.
41 states were a part of the settlement with the Palmetto state receiving exactly $4,097,718.60.
“Women in South Carolina and across the country were injured by the deceptive marketing of this product when they trusted that they were being helped,” Wilson said. “This settlement holds the companies accountable for violating state law and will prevent this deception from continuing.”
Evidence showed the companies were aware of the possibility for serious medical complications but didn’t provide enough warnings to buyers or surgeons who implanted the device.
The settlement totaled $116.86 million.
