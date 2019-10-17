Sheriff: One robber hospitalized, another captured after barbershop employee opens fire

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say two armed robbers got more than they bargained for when a barbershop employee opened fire on them sending one of them to the hospital.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 25-year-old Treshawn Green of Hollywood. He’s charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping.
"We have this individual in custody on these charges while his accomplice is in the hospital,” Ravenell said. “That second individual was wounded by an armed employee.”
A report states the second suspect remains hospitalized with one or more gunshot wounds he suffered during Wednesday’s incident.
Deputies responded to a Belleville Road barbershop just just before 2 p.m. where two employees said they had fired on armed intruders.
The employees told investigators that around 1:30 p.m. two men entered the business armed with a weapon and demanded whatever items of value the employees had.
A report states that as one of the suspects was leaving the building, he said,"Y’all boys have a nice day."
One of the employees said as the suspects were leaving, the employee fired multiple shots into the suspects’ vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s office, the gunfire struck one of the suspects.
Investigators said Green was taken into custody when he arrived at the hospital with the second suspect.
"Items later found in possession of Green and the second subject were determined to belong to the victims giving cause for the armed robbery warrants," OCSO officials said."During a hearing on Thursday, Orangeburg County Magistrate Peggy Doremus cited Green being currently out on bond for an unrelated weapons charge as well as the possibility of a flight risk as part of the reasons for denying bond on the Charleston County man."
The sheriff’s office said no other charges have been filed in the case, which remains under investigation.
