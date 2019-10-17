Tropical system could put damper on weekend plans!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fall is in the air across the Lowcountry in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front passage. Cool, dry air will be in play through Friday with mornings in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs in the low 70s with lots of sunshine. We’ll be keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance organizing in the southern Gulf of Mexico that will likely bring a round of wet weather to the Lowcountry this weekend. Regardless of whether this storm system forms into a tropical depression or storm, we expect the clouds to roll in on Saturday and the rain will quickly follow. Wind should not be an issue with this storm due to the weak intensity and the fact that this will be making landfall in the Panhandle of Florida. Rainfall will likely be heaviest Saturday night and the rain will exit on Sunday morning. Rainfall totals between 1-4″ are possible. We’ll keep you updated!