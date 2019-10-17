Winning $100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you've recently purchased a South Carolina Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket in the Myrtle Beach area, you may have won a six-figure jackpot.
A lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket bought at the Scotchman #3223 at 1272 Dick Pond Rd. in Myrtle Beach, won $100,000 in Wednesday’s drawing, lottery officials say.
The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 16, 24, 30, 32, and 38; for a prize of $100,000. With a Power-Up of 2 drawn, had the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $200,000.
Check your tickets. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
Lottery officials say more than 3,800 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in Wednesday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. More than 2,500 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed.
The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.
Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.
