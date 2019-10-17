You Paid For It: Hurricane Debris Clean-up

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been nearly two months since the powerful Hurricane Dorian had a deadly impact in the Bahamas and caused quite a mess here in the Lowcountry.
Many of our local cities and counties are still dealing with storm debris.
Charleston County Public Information Officer Shawn Smetana said the county’s final collection count will likely be more than 500,000 cubic yards of debris.
A giant 40-ft shipping container holds about 100 cubic yards so for perspective, Charleston County’s debris from Dorian would fill 5,000 of them. Or it could fill 62,500 regular dumpsters.
Smetana said the total cost for all that debris pick-up is estimated at $12 million.
The cost is eligible for reimbursement through FEMA.
At the end of September, Charleston County was still actively collecting storm debris and asked residents to stop mixing household trash with hurricane debris; that will cause problems grinding it and getting it to the right place.
