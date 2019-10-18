Battery Stadium Finale Moved Up to 2pm on Saturday

CHARLESTON, SC - The Charleston Battery’s season finale, scheduled for October 19th at 7:30 PM against Bethlehem Steel FC, has been moved to 2:00 PM. The change in time comes as a result of an unfavorable weather forecast projected over Charleston on Saturday evening.
With a win, the Battery will clinch a spot in the USL Championship postseason.
The game will also, almost certainly, mark the final Battery game at MUSC Health Stadium. The team sold the land on Daniel Island earlier this year.
Tickets purchased for the match will be honored at the box office with gates opening at 12:30 PM. Tickets are still available online or by calling (843) 971-GOAL! The match will be streamed on ESPN+.