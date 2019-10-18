Deputies investigate claim man tackled, choked 13-year-old he thought burglarized homes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a black 13-year-old boy’s claims that a white man held him down to the ground at Joint Base Charleston.
Deputies were called to the base at approximately 5 p.m. on Oct. 5 for a report of “juveniles possibly burglarizing a residence," Capt. Roger Anontio said. No burglaries were reported and no charges were filed.
The teen was on the base visiting a friend, family attorney Jerod Frazier said.
“While on the Air Force base, he was suddenly attacked by a grown man,” Frazier said. “This man suspected him of wrongdoing. He had no evidence of wrongdoing, and no charges were filed.”
The man held the 13-year-old to the ground and choked him, Fraizer said. It all happened before deputies got to the scene. They’ve since been made aware of the assault allegation.
“We are actively investigating to determine the facts and circumstances of the incident and to review our response in this matter,” Antonio said.
After deputies responded to investigate the possible burglary, an officer took the teen home.
“Much in the same vain as George Zimmerman took it upon himself to be a hero and attack someone without cause, without legal grounds to, we have the same thing happening here,” Frazier said. Fortunately, he said, the child’s mother didn’t lose her son, "but she very well could have.”
