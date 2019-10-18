Deputies searching for 18-year-old in shooting at gas station

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies say they are searching for a man who fired shots in the parking lot of a St. Helena Island gas station Wednesday.
Shaheym Freeman, 18, is wanted on two counts of attempted murder in an apparent shootout at the Tiger Express in the 800 block of Sea Island Parkway, deputies say.
Officers responded to the scene at approximately 5:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. When deputies arrived, they learned people in two vehicles had exchanged gunfire and vehicles had been struck, but no one had been wounded, they say.
Evidence collected at the scene and interviews with witnesses led investigators to name Freeman as a suspect in the incident.
Shaheym Freeman is 5-foot-9, weighs approximately 150 pounds and was last known to reside on St. Helena Island.
Deputies say Freeman should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees him should call 911 and report his location but should not approach him. Anyone who witnessed Wednesday’s shooting incident is asked to call Sgt. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
