Food giveaway for families in need being hosted Saturday morning in Goose Creek

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A nonprofit organization based in North Charleston is teaming up with a local church to sponsor a food giveaway Saturday morning.
Park Circle Cares will team up with the Mt. Zion AME Church in Goose Creek for the event.
The food giveaway is Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Zion AME Church, located at 468 Howe Hall Rd. in Goose Creek.
“Food insecurity affects more people than you can imagine. We try to make it easy. Just show up, and take food home for your family," Park Circle Cares spokesman Joe Schmitt said. “It’s a shame that thousands of families in the Charleston area are living paycheck to paycheck and have to make tough decisions such as buy very basic groceries or pay the light bill.”
People who need help putting food on the table can get wholesome produce, protein and canned goods for free.
“We won’t give away junk food that we wouldn’t serve our friends and families. No soda, no sweets. Our mission is to distribute nutritious food, and treat people with dignity and respect,” CEO Orly Janssen said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.