James Island votes to add pet waste collection stations to help prevent rising bacteria levels in creek

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island Town Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve a pilot program that would place eight pet waste stations in the town to help curb rising bacteria levels in James Island Creek.
According to the Charleston Waterkeeper, water testing results from Oct. 9 showed high levels of Enterococcus in James Island Creek, which town leaders believe may be caused by pet waste that washes into the creek. The bacteria can cause sickness in humans.
The pilot program was proposed by the town’s drainage committee at Thursday’s meeting. Committee Chairman Josh Stokes says the vote means the program can begin moving forward.
“I hope we can do that very quickly and get them out there,” he said. There will be some groundwork required to install the pet waste stations but Stokes said he hopes they can be in place by the end of the year.
The plan calls for pet waste stations to be installed at eight locations:
- Penwood Drive between Woodside and Renwood
- Fort Johnson Road between Robert E. Lee and Bonham
- Dills Bluff Road at the new boardwalk
- Clark’s Point neighborhood
- Lighthouse Point neighborhood
- Whitehouse Plantation neighborhood
- Yorktown neighborhood
- Bayfront neighborhood
It’s estimated to cost $9,632 to operate the waste stations at those locations over five years. The stations would be emptied by James Island Public Service’s trash trucks weekly, the proposal states.
There is an upfront cost for installing the stations, about $750 to $800 for the first year; but after that, the maintenance cost is “fairly small in the grand scheme of things,” he said. He estimated that operating and maintaining each station would only cost about $150.
“If all goes the way we hope it does, we’d be in a place to expand the program pretty quickly,” Stokes said.
The idea for the pet waste stations was conceived because of concerns over pollution in the water but also after homeowners began placing trash cans out and labeling them for pet waste. The program proposal states residents have also complained about people walking their dogs dumping pet waste into homeowners’ garbage cans or not cleaning up after their dogs at all.
The committee has considered additional locations if the program were to expand, but none of those have been set in stone, Stokes said.
Officials hope this proposed measure will help the town comply with water quality regulations.
