Lowcountry counties reclassified with worsening drought conditions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Drought Response Committee upgraded drought classifications for several Lowcountry counties this week ahead of anticipated rainfall Saturday from Tropical Storm Nestor.
Charleston and Berkeley Counties were upgraded from normal conditions to “incipient drought,” the second of five categories that include normal, incipient, moderate, severe and extreme.
Beaufort and Dorchester Counties joined Colleton and Jasper Counties in the moderate drought classification.
Williamsburg, Georgetown Horry and Marion Counties maintained their status as normal. They are the only four counties in the state out of 46 to be classified as having no drought.
The updates come after the committee reviews drought indices and the drought’s impact on all sectors. The committee then votes on the level of drought for each part of the state.
With the potential for heavy rainfall this weekend, however, the committee decided to postpone moving to “severe” drought in any county for now.
There was overwhelming evidence that it is a severe agricultural drought for many counties, DNR officials said. The committee heard from beef producers, forced to feed their winter hay in late summer, and there is a finite supply. It has also been a risk for them to plant any winter grazing because of the limited soil moisture, they said.
The drought has also decreased yield in row crops in the affected counties.
Yvonne Kling, an agricultural producer in Aiken, serves on the committee and was one of the representatives who voted on drought conditions.
“I empathize with our farmers and recognize that any rain we may receive out of this coming weather event will not alleviate the current problems as winter hay has been fed to livestock and crops have already been lost and cannot be recovered,” Kling said, calling conditions “a farming crisis.”
Fire Staff Officer Leslie Woodham said rains over the last week helped improve conditions somewhat, and in the short term, wildfire danger has moderated.
“If we get additional rain over the next week or so, fuel moisture will increase, and wildfire potential will go down,” said Woodham. “With the rainfall we have received, the Forestry Commission is comfortable keeping most counties classified in Moderate Drought, but if we experience another dry period, the straw, grass, and other fuels that allow wildfires to start will be dry again, and the drought status will need to be re-evaluated.
Tropical Storm Nestor was forecast to produce as high as 4 inches of rainfall over the weekend for parts of the state, with much of the Lowcountry expected to receive between 2 and 3 inches.
The committee plans to meet again in two weeks to determine whether that rainfall warrants a reduction in drought conditions.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.