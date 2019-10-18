Man gets inside Charleston County middle school, interacts with child

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man made his way inside Camp Road Middle School on James Island Wednesday morning, according to the Charleston County School District.
The school’s principal called parents and told them the man gained access to the building through a door that was not latched properly at the front of the building.
The school was immediately placed in a “code yellow” lockdown, which means students stayed in the classrooms with their teachers.
The district says the individual was quickly detained, and staff along with law enforcement determined there was no threat to students or staff.
A district official confirmed video surveillance showed the man interacting with a student before he was detained, but there were no reports of him threatening anyone on campus.
At this point no charges has been filed against the man.
The district’s security team has been investigating what happened and they say they’re making sure to correct the problem so it doesn’t happen again.
