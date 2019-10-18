Police searching for Uber driver accused of spraying ‘chemical agent’ at passenger on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are looking for an Uber driver accused of spraying a “chemical agent” in the face of a passenger Friday morning on King Street.
A police spokesman confirmed they’re looking for 45-year-old Jon David Barrett after he drove away from the scene in the 500 block of King around 2 a.m.
According to the incident report, two men said they were in Barrett’s white four-door Hyundai Elantra when they saw a “disturbance” on the sidewalk and asked him to slow down so they could watch.
The two men told officers they got into a verbal argument with Barrett and then got out of the car. One of the men then leaned through the front passenger’s side window while continuing to argue with Barrett, the report stated.
The man then said Barrett sprayed an “irritant chemical agent” into his eyes and drove away. The victim then called 911 and the officer wrote in the report that he could see the victim’s eyes were watery and red and he had trouble seeing and breathing.
Police identified Barrett through the victim’s cell phone because he had a picture and license plate number associated with his Uber Driver profile which displayed the name “Jon."
When officers ran the plate through records, the car came back in Barrett’s name, according to the incident report.
The victim stated he wanted to press charges when police find Barrett, according to the report.
