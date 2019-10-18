Tropical disturbance to bring very wet start to the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tropical system moving northeast in the Gulf of Mexico will move onshore in the Panhandle of Florida early Saturday morning. This storm is forecast to become Tropical, or Subtropical, Storm Nestor before it makes landfall. Clouds will spread across our area overnight and rain may develop by daybreak on Saturday. Saturday will get wetter and wetter as the day progresses with the potential for heavy rain at times late Saturday and Saturday night as this low pressure system moves right up our coastline. While wind doesn’t look to be a big concern from this storm, it will turn breezy on Saturday and may become windy at times Saturday night. This storm is likely to produce 1-3″ of rain by the time you wake up on Sunday morning. Rain should taper off by sunrise on Sunday and gradually the clouds will give way to increasing sunshine during the day. No major impacts are expected here in the Lowcountry. There is a small risk of tornadoes with the track of the storm most likely to west of our area which would keep us in the more favorable sector of the storm for potential tornadic activity. We’ll keep you updated this weekend!