U.S.S. Yorktown Memorial Service & NASA Remembrance

MT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S.S. Yorktown Association honored more than 70 veterans and astronauts this morning during an annual Memorial Service at Patriot’s Point.
At every reunion of former Yorktown Crew members, they hold a memorial service for those who died during the previous year. This year’s also served as a NASA remembrance in celebration of 50 years of the Apollo program.
“Our solemn ceremony is meant to show our deep respect to our Yorktown veterans who we sailed with, served with, and sometimes faced combat with. As a result, becoming brothers at arms,” Dean Peterson said.
Peterson is the Vice Chairman of the U.S.S. Yorktown CV-10 Association.
“It’s a very moving service, one the families always appreciate,” said Association Chairman Ron Meacham.
He said they estimate as many as 25,000 people served on Yorktown over the years starting in 1943.
The ones who attended Friday’s service still proudly wear the name of the aircraft carrier on jackets and hats.
“We’re also very honored today to have one of the chaplains who served on the Yorktown and was on it when the Apollo 8 capsule was recovered by the ship in December of 1968,” Meacham said.
He’s referring to Chaplain Dean Veltman, who served on the aircraft carrier from 1968 to 1970.
“That night we prayed the entry would be successful from outer space,” said Veltman during his invocation Friday. “The first human beings ever to see our beautiful world enlightened by the sun of your creation.”
After a special roll call and bell ringing, family members cast wreaths into the ocean and spread ashes of those buried at sea today.
The flags and flowers of the memorial service were also a reminder of these veterans’ service to our country.
Patriot’s Point has a busy weekend ahead during this reunion.
A crewmember meet-and-greet starts at 9am Saturday.
Then, at 1pm Saturday, visitors are welcomed to meet former Yorktown shipmates who were aboard when it recovered Apollo 8.
The NASA day will have hands-on activities for kids and even rare moon rocks!
It’s all included in the regular admission price. Parking is five dollars.
