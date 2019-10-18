VA hospital job fair looks to help homeless veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Friday, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Hospital will host the 20th annual “Stand Down for Veteran Homelessness.”
The event provides free resources for veterans working to get back on their feet. Stand Down for Homelessness provides veterans with free haircuts, clothing, food, legal advice, and employment opportunities.
At least 10 employers will be at hiring at the event. Free medical screenings are also provided.
Dr. Hugh Myrick is the VAMC Chief of Mental Health. He says that health is wealth, and it’s important for veterans to be healthy to work and live successful lives.
No prior registration is needed.
The event takes place at the VA Community Resource Center from 8 a.m- 2 p.m.
The address is 2424 City Hall Lane, North Charleston.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.