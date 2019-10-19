Coroner’s office investigating skeletal remains found near park

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office is trying to determine the identity of skeletal remains discovered in the woods near a park Friday afternoon. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | October 19, 2019 at 12:12 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 1:16 PM

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine the identity of remains discovered Friday evening in a park.

Police responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday to Westvaco Park where someone reported finding skeletal remains in a wooded area, Hanahan Deputy Police Chief Michael Fowler said.

“There’s no telling how long the remains have been there,” Fowler said.

Crews could not immediately determine whether the body was male or female because of the condition of the remains, Fowler said.

The remains were collected and the coroner’s office is now investigating.

