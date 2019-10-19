TRACKING NESTOR: Severe Weather Threat Today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Nestor will quickly weaken after moving ashore in the Florida panhandle. The storm will quickly move northeast and create widespread heavy rainfall, possibly 2 - 3″, in the Lowcountry. Minor flooding may be an issue. The bands of rain moving throw could create some rotating thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Stay weather aware. Wind gusts this afternoon and evening should range between 20 - 30 mph. Gusts out at the beaches could peak in the upper 30 mile per hour range/near 40 mph. Stay out of and off the waters. Rounds of heavy rain should move through late this afternoon and through the evening hours.