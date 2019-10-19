Two dead, two injured after crash in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people are dead, and two others injured after a single-vehicle crash in Dillon county.
According to Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 9:15 Friday night on Highway 501 just outside the town of Latta.
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley has identified the victims as 18-year-old Christian Jones and 23-year-old Zipporah Legette, both of Latta.
The car was traveling north on the highway when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. Officials say the driver and a passenger died as a result of the crash.
Two other passengers were taken to hospitals to be treated. One person was airlifted with serious injuries and the other is expected to be okay.
