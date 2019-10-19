Two people shot at James Island home; police searching for suspect

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say two people have been shot at a home on James Island Friday night.
According to Charleston police, it happened in the area of the 1600 block of Folly Road.
The victims were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina.
“Investigators are on scene gathering information and evidence,” said Charleston police public information officer Charles Francis.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
EMS crews and fire units also responded to the scene.
