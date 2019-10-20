Battery Clinch Postseason Spot After Dominant Display

AJ Paterson scored two goals in four minutes to end the match in style. Paterson headed home his first in the 81st minute following a short corner taken by the Battery. Angelo Kelly lofted a beautiful ball in and Paterson caught Freese in no man's land, sending his header over the Steel FC keeper. He grabbed his second in the 84th beating Freese with a low shot at the back post after Guerra found him making an attacking run on the left side of the field.