North Carolina woman dies in Aiken car crash, highway patrol investigating
By Jazmine Greene | October 19, 2019 at 8:56 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 9:19 PM

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a North Carolina who died in a car crash on I-20 this morning.

Catherine K. O’Horo, 34, of Fayetteville was pronounced dead at the scene around 11:30 a.m.

O’Horo was traveling eastbound on I-20 when she lost control of her vehicle, ran off the right side of the interstate, and struck a tree.

O’Horo died for blunt force injuries. A toxicology analysis is pending.

The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.

