Oyster Roast to benefit families in ‘kinship’ care

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A group working with relatives raising children they are trying to keep out of foster care is holding an oyster roast and silent auction in Mount Pleasant Sunday.
The event, which runs Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Harborside East, at 28 Bridgeside Blvd. in Mount Pleasant, will benefit the group HALOS. HALOS in an advocacy group that works with grandparents and other relatives of children they are raising after the children had to leave their birth parents.
It’s a situation the South Carolina Department of Social Services calls “kinship care.”
Right now there are 74,000 children in South Carolina in kindship care, and HALOS is the only organization in the Tri-County area focused exclusively on the unique needs of kindship families.
You’ll enjoy sweeping views of Charleston Harbor, live music and all you can eat oysters. For those who aren’t oyster lovers, there will also be pulled pork, chili, hot dogs and mac and cheese to enjoy.
For more information go to https://www.accelevents.com/e/HALOSOysterRoast
Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. The ticket price includes all food, wine and local beer.
The silent auction features great art, local restaurants and travel opportunities.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.