Prayer service held for Cupcake on Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 40-50 people gathered at the St. James AME Church for a prayer service for Cupcake.
Several different local pastors said prayers for Cupcake’s safe return. They also a prayed for law enforcement and for the person who took Cupcake.
Between each prayer, someone sang a song of praise.
Cupcake’s uncle said a few words. He wants people to stop talking about his sister, Cupcake’s mom.
At the end of the service, people were asked to leave the family notes of encouragement in a box in the front of the church.
Mary Cromblin came from Montgomery to show support for the family.
"We are praying that whoever took Cupcake will do the right thing,” said Mary Cromblin. “Not only are we praying for the family, but we are praying for you. We ask that you will unharden your heart and release her.”
