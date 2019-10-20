Rays Take Down Solar Bears 4-2 In Home Opener

But the Solar Bears never got any closer and South Carolina allowed only five shots during the third period as their defense shut down all comeback attempts.The Stingrays converted twice on the power play in the contest, finishing 2-for-6 on the man-advantage. Orlando was held quiet on the power play, only receiving two opportunities in the final frame and ended at 0-for-2. South Carolina out-shot the Solar Bears 38-28 in the contest. Martin turned aside 34 shots in a losing effort for Orlando.