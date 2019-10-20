Remnants of Nestor damage two homes in Myrtle Beach neighborhood

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor damaged two homes in one Myrtle Beach neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Michele Maurer said she was awake when one of the trees crashed onto her home. Maurer was watching TV when her oak tree fell onto her home shortly before 2 o’clock Sunday morning.
She lives in the Shady Grove neighborhood in Myrtle Beach.
Maurer said she just received a second weather alert and right after the tree fell. Parts of the tree came into her home, damaging her roof.
Maurer's next door neighbor's home was also damaged by a tree falling onto it.
WMBF News asked her what it sounded like as the tree crashed. She said it was just like what everyone always describes it, a loud train coming straight through.
“I have two little small dogs and me, we’re fine,” Maurer said. “We’ve just got water coming in the trailer is the only thing but thanks to my neighbor he was here in a heartbeat. At least we’ve got some trash cans in the trailer and tomorrow as soon as the sun comes up we’ll be cutting trees out.”
She said she’s lived in the home since 2008 and through several hurricanes, she’s never had damage this bad.
