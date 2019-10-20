Sunshine Returning; Temperatures Heating Up Ahead of Next Front!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cloudy and breezy start to the day should give way to a lot of sunshine later this afternoon! High temperatures will feel warmer today. Most areas will get into the mid/upper 70s under decreasing clouds. The waters will remain choppy through the morning hours as wind gusts around 20 mph are possible. It may be a good idea to hold off on taking the boat out. Temperatures at the beaches will peak in the mid 70s with a breeze out of the west 15 - 20 mph. Overnight lows should feel cooler, in the upper 50s.
Out ahead of Tuesday’s front, temperatures are warming up the next two days. Highs in the upper 70s tomorrow and low 80s Tuesday will feel toasty! Temp will drop to the low 70s Wednesday and more chilly mornings are ahead. The next chance for rain arrives Tuesday as some energy passes through from the south and a cold front moves in,
TODAY: Decreasing clouds; HIGH: 77.
TOMORROW: Sunshine! HIGH: 78.
TUESDAY: Scattered rain; HIGH: 81.
WEDNESDAY: Chilly start, cool afternoon; HIGH: 71.
Danielle Prinz
