72-year-old SC man reported missing, possibly in danger

SUMTER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 72-year-old man who disappeared Saturday night.
Larry Edward Wilson was last seen leaving the area of East Charlotte Drive in Sumter at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, Sumter Police say.
Wilson is 6-foot-2 and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and salt and pepper hair.
He was last seen wearing purple and gold Omega Fraternity shirt and tan pants. He may be driving a 2009 black Nissan Altima with paint chipping on the hood. The car has a South Carolina license plate, MS376.
Authorities do not know where Wilson was headed when he left the area.
Anyone who sees this vehicle or Wilson is asked to call 911.
