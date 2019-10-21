Another cold front heads toward the Southeast today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a wet weekend at times, drier weather is anticipated as we kick off the brand new work week. However, before you get used to the drier weather, another cold front heads our way over the next 24 hours bringing another chance of rain. We expect a sunny start to the week with highs today in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will start to increase tonight and a few showers, or stray thunderstorm, are possible by tomorrow morning. This cold front has a history of producing severe weather but is likely to weaken as it moves into the Lowcountry. Scattered showers are possible tomorrow to go with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low to mid 80s. Drier weather starts to move back in by Tuesday afternoon and plenty of sunshine is expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be much cooler midweek in the low to mid 70s.