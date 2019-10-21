Charleston man dies after falling from top of waterfall in NC mountains, officials say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man from Charleston died over the weekend when he fell from the top of a waterfall in North Carolina.
Bobby Alredge, the emergency management director for Polk County, North Carolina, confirmed it was 28-year-old Aaron Post who died.
On Saturday, multiple fire departments and rescue teams responded to Big Bradley Falls in Western North Carolina. Post was extracted out of a rugged area to a waiting ambulance. He died on Sunday.
“Although the outcome is not what anyone wants; everyone worked together as a team to make sure this patient had the best care and extraction they could,” the Henderson County rescue squad said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.