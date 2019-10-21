Coroner identifies man killed in Ladson car accident

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a car accident in Ladson this past weekend.
Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said 77-year-old Douglas Parker was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Oliver said the accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday on Treeland Drive and Frankie Lane.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
According to Highway Patrol one car, a Nissan, was traveling west on Treeland Drive when a second car, a Buick, attempted to turn left from Treeland onto Frankie Lane.
The Buick reportedly hit the Nissan head-on.
The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital following the accident but died from their injuries Sunday, according to Highway Patrol. The driver of the Buick was also taken to the hospital but with non-life-threatening injuries.
