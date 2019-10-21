Coroner: 13-year-old electrocuted playing with a metal pole

ANDERSON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina authorities say a 13-year-old boy was electrocuted when a metal pole he was playing with touched a power line.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office says Brayden D. Williford was killed Sunday night while playing with a metal pole outside a friend's house. The shock caused Williford to suffer cardiac arrest, authorities said.
Emergency responders attempted CPR, but Williford was pronounced dead at a medical center about an hour after the electrocution.
Adam Coats, the principal at Starr-Iva Middle School, released the following statement:
“It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge that Brayden Williford (7th Grade) was a student at Starr-Iva Middle School in Anderson School District Three. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his immediate family and friends during this very difficult time. Brayden was a wonderful student whose friends and teachers will miss him greatly. Again, our hearts are deeply saddened by this news.”
The coroner’s office ruled the death accidental. An investigation is ongoing.
