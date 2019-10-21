Dorchester Co. may dip into reserve fund to cover Dorian expenses

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County Council is meeting Monday to discuss how it will cover up to $300,0000 in operational and payroll costs associated with Hurricane Dorian.
County officials say they had about 25,500 hours of overtime across all departments. That includes 702 employees working over a 7-day span in early September.
County council members will consider using no more than $300,000 from the reserve fund to cover emergency and protective measures and labor. That amount, they say, would cover those payroll and operating costs.
The county will apply for 75 percent reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA reimburses state and local governments for costs associated with operations like disaster-related debris removal, emergency protective measures and repair work for damaged buildings.
The Dorchester County Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at County Council chambers in St. George.
Berkeley County officials, meanwhile, estimate they spent just more than $674,000 on expenses related to Hurricane Dorian. That amount is preliminary and they say they have also submitted requests for public financial assistance.
A request for expenses from Charleston County was not immediately returned.
