Emergency officials: 10-year-old suffers severe burns after boiling water spill

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a 10-year-old girl suffered severe burns after a pot of boiling water spilled on her in the kitchen of a home in Colleton County.
Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say it happened Sunday night at a residence on Dragonfly Lane.
Firefighter-paramedics responded to the home and treated the girl.
“[Crews] requested a medical helicopter, then transported the girl to Bells Elementary School in Fire-Rescue Medic 7 to meet with the C.A.R.E. Flight helicopter," CCFR officials said."Other crew members set up a Landing Zone for the helicopter in the front field at the school.”
The girl was flown to the Pediatric Trauma Center at MUSC.
