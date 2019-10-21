Emergency officials: 10-year-old suffers severe burns after boiling water spill

Emergency officials say a 10-year-old girl suffered severe burns after a pot of boiling water spilled on her in the kitchen of a home in Colleton County. (Source: Picture provided)
By Live 5 Web Staff | October 21, 2019 at 5:38 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 5:38 PM

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a 10-year-old girl suffered severe burns after a pot of boiling water spilled on her in the kitchen of a home in Colleton County.

Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say it happened Sunday night at a residence on Dragonfly Lane.

Firefighter-paramedics responded to the home and treated the girl.

“[Crews] requested a medical helicopter, then transported the girl to Bells Elementary School in Fire-Rescue Medic 7 to meet with the C.A.R.E. Flight helicopter," CCFR officials said."Other crew members set up a Landing Zone for the helicopter in the front field at the school.”

The girl was flown to the Pediatric Trauma Center at MUSC.

Crews transporting a 10-year-old girl to medical facilities after the child suffered severe burns. (Source: Picture provided)

