Georgetown Co. looking to make improvements to Hwy 17 corridor

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County is partnering with the Grand Strand Transportation Study for a four-day workshop about the future of the highway 17 corridor.
This will be the second set of public meetings. The meeting Monday will give participants an overview of previous input and how the study plans to transform the highway 17 corridor.
The revamp project focuses on the Highway 17 corridor on the Waccamaw neck. At last month’s meetings, the most common issue was traffic and safety along Highway 17 itself which impacts Georgetown through Pawleys Island.
Georgetown County and the Grand Strand Transportation Study say this project is unlike anything they’ve ever done before as there have not been updates to the land use and traffic issues on highway 17 in years.
Another hot topic is parks and open spaces, which includes the possibility of a downtown Pawleys Island that would allow developers to create a town atmosphere where residents had walkable dining and shopping options.
Monday’s kick-off event will be at Quigley’s Next Door, located at 257 Willbrook Blvd. at 6 p.m.
The rest of the meetings are listed below:
· Tuesday, Oct. 22
o Resident Interest Group Meeting, 9-10 a.m.
o Business Interest Group Meeting, 1-2 p.m.
o Youth Interest Group Meeting, 3-4 p.m.
· Wednesday, Oct. 23
o History and Art Interest Group Meeting, 9-10 am.
o Parks and Open Spaces Interest Group Meeting, 1-2 p.m.
o Open Session, 2-4 p.m.
· Thursday, Oct. 24
o Multimodal Transportation Interest Group Meeting, 9-10 a.m.
o Open Session, 1-4 p.m.
