Human remains found in Hanahan to be transported to forensic anthropologist

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Human skeletal remains discovered near a park in Hanahan will be transported to a forensic anthropologist for examination, according to the coroner’s office.
Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said the remains were found in a thick wooded area behind parking lots off Bentley Road on Friday.
Oliver said the remains are unidentified at this time.
The Hanahan Police Department and The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
