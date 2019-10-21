Human remains found in Hanahan to be transported to forensic anthropologist

By Live 5 Web Staff | October 21, 2019 at 3:41 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 3:41 PM

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Human skeletal remains discovered near a park in Hanahan will be transported to a forensic anthropologist for examination, according to the coroner’s office.

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said the remains were found in a thick wooded area behind parking lots off Bentley Road on Friday.

Oliver said the remains are unidentified at this time.

The Hanahan Police Department and The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Officials with Hanahan police say the investigation began when officers responded at 5:30 p.m. to Westvaco Park where someone reported finding remains in a wooded area.

