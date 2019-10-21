Inmate serving life for Moncks Corner murder found dead in prison of suspected suicide, officials say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man serving a life sentence for a 2016 Moncks Corner murder took his own life in prison last Friday, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Edward Nelson, 27, was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution.
A jury found him guilty of killing 38-year-old Shonda Davis back in 2018.
On October 15, 2016, police responded to a reported assault at an apartment in the 100 block of Bradley Road in Moncks Corner.
Investigators located Davis who had received several cuts over her body from a knife.
She was rushed to Trident Hospital where she later died.
Authorities say Nelson fled Moncks Corner police before he was captured.
