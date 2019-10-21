North Charleston Police cruiser goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department unveiled a new cruiser Monday that will definitely turn heads.
The cruiser is decked out in pink, including pink lights instead of the traditional blue. The word “Hope” is painted across the hood with a pink breast cancer awareness ribbon in place of the O.
In addition to the pink cruiser, the department also added a pink Tahoe to its fleet.
Police Chief Reggie Burgess has participated in the American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign throughout the month of October.
The department also issued 55 pink badges and added pink CAP uniforms.
Officers are also participating in the annual Making Stride Against Breast Cancer Walk Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park.
The walk is designed to raise awareness and fund behind the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives from breast cancer.
