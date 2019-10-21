NWS confirms EF-0 tornado in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado in Myrtle Beach from storms overnight Sunday.
After surveying the damage in the Shady Grove area, the NWS Damage Survey team found numerous limbs down and a few hardwood trees snapped. The NWS team determined the damage was caused by an EF-0 tornado with winds of 85 MPH. The tornado occurred early Sunday morning around 1:50 AM.
Based on the damage they saw, the NWS estimated that the tornado was about 25 yards wide with a path of just under a mile in length. No injuries were reported.
Here’s the full summary from the NWS Damage Survey:
"A tornado touched down along 8th Avenue South between Denny’s and Captain Cain’s Miniature Golf and moved north-northwest. Several large limbs were broken from oak trees along South Oak Street and through the Shady Grove Mobile Home park.
Two mobile homes sustained major damage from large sections of oak trees that were broken and fell through the roofs. The tornado lifted, then touched down again briefly in the KOA Campground. One large hardwood tree was snapped along with several smaller trees and numerous large branches were broken out of many other trees.
The tornado lifted again, then briefly touched down along Columbia Drive and broke numerous large branches out of pine trees. After lifting again, the tornado touched down once more neat Park Drive and Ramsey Drive north of Highway 15. Several large limbs were broken out of pine trees and the top of a large pine tree was snapped out."
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.