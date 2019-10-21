One person dead after crash in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died and another is in the hospital following a crash that occurred in Berkeley County on Saturday evening.
Officers were dispatched to Parkland Drive just outside Ladson Road shortly before 6:30 p.m.
According to Highway Patrol one car, a Nissan, was traveling west on Treeland Drive when a second car, a Buick, attempted to turn left from Treeland onto Frankie Lane. The Buick reportedly hit the Nissan head-on.
The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital following the accident but died from their injuries Sunday, according to Highway Patrol. The driver of the Buick was also taken to the hospital but with non-life-threatening injuries.
