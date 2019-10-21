Police working to investigate claims of attack of transgender woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are trying to gather clues about an alleged downtown attack Thursday night that targeted a transgender woman.
An incident report states a member of the LGBTQ community notified police that the victim had posted on her Facebook page that she had been attacked between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday.
Police reached out to the victim and were eventually able to contact the victim by phone, the report states. She told police the attack happened at the corner of Meeting and Calhoun Streets when three strangers approached her, called her derogatory names and then assaulted her.
The report states the investigating officer “attempted to facilitate a meeting with the victim in order to gather additional information” about the assault.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call Charleston Police at 843-743-7200.
