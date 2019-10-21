Report shows Charleston mayor candidates campaign contributions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Election Day is just a couple of weeks away and there are six candidates vying to be Charleston’s next mayor.
The State Ethics Commission has a look at how much money each candidate has reported in contributions from individuals.
It’s through the Public Disclosure and Accountability Reporting System.
The candidates include incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg, current city council members Gary White and Maurice Washington, and former city council member Maurice Washington. The race also includes two candidates who have not held elected positions for Charleston, Sheri Irwin and Michelle Renèe Orth.
Here's a look at the amount each candidate has reported so far:
- John Tecklenburg $867,057
- Mike Seekings $390,186
- Gary White $73,755
- Maurice Washington $8,690
- Sheri Irwin $2,060
- Michelle Renèe Orth $50
Each candidate has varying reporting dates for this election cycle. Reports are still being made.
The amounts provided are public on the State Elections Commission Website. It also shows who the contributions came from.
